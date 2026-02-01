Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

5 properties total found
Office 133 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 133 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/37
Furnished office 58 m2 in Dubai | HQ by Rove in Business Bay.Investing in commercial real es…
$1,81M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 429 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 429 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 429 m²
Floor 3/73
Office space in Lumena Alta – business class offices in the promising area of Dubai Science …
$6,94M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 69 m² in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Office 69 m²
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Area 69 m²
Floor 6/29
A+ Class Offices for Investment in Dubai Business Bay with Central Location Advantage This m…
$707,668
Office 66 m² in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Office 66 m²
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Area 66 m²
Floor 8/32
Fully Furnished Mobile Spaces for Full-Serviced Commercial Properties in Business Bay, Dubai…
$902,069
Office 38 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 38 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/28
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$356,311
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
