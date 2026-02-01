Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 216 m²
Floor 40/45
In the very heart of Business Bay, an architectural masterpiece is being born, blurring the …
$42,21M
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 377 m²
Floor 43/45
In the very heart of Business Bay, an architectural masterpiece is being born, blurring the …
$81,69M
