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  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Al Hamriyah
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  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses and villas in the stunning community The View Island near the lagoon on the coast…
$609,679
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses and villas in the stunning community The View Island near the lagoon on the coast…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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