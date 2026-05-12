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Houses for sale in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates

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8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$2,20M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses with Private Elevators and Pools in Abu Dhabi These standalone houses are lo…
$2,49M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses with Private Elevators and Pools in Abu Dhabi These standalone houses are lo…
$3,05M
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$3,65M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom house in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom house
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses for Sale in Abu Dhabi with Spacious Layouts and Green Areas This project in Abu Dhabi…
$2,21M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$3,04M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
GrekodomGrekodom
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses for Sale in Abu Dhabi with Spacious Layouts and Green Areas This project in Abu Dhabi…
$2,41M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 3
Houses for Sale in Abu Dhabi with Spacious Layouts and Green Areas This project in Abu Dhabi…
$1,83M
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