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Residential properties for Sale in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Waterfront Flats in a Prime Location in Abu Dhabi Located in a waterfront development in Abu…
$656,518
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2 bedroom apartment in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 6/12
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$953,050
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 604 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$4,08M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
CoexCoex
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$2,04M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Waterfront Flats in a Prime Location in Abu Dhabi Located in a waterfront development in Abu…
$368,777
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 418 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$2,72M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
MontbelMontbel

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