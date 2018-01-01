Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar

Alanya, Turkey
We present to your attention a new residential project, which is located in the central part of the beautiful city of Alanya. Alanya is a modern, tourist resort in the Anatolian coast of the Mediterranean. The city is famous for its landscapes, beaches, clean air and historical attractions. The — Alanya Center is the most interesting place, a beautiful promenade, a park, tennis courts, many playgrounds, cafes and restaurants make this part of the city a wonderful place to stay. Along the central streets of the districts there are shops selling clothes, leather goods, gold and spices.
The project is being built on a plot of 3751m2, consists of two blocks, the distance to the sea is 500 meters. For sale there are planning apartments 3 + 1 ( 140m2 ).
Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pool, children's pool, fitness, cafe-bar, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, central relaxation area, generator, pool bar, indoor and outdoor playground, garden lighting, and there is a concierge.
Start date of construction July 2021, end date December 2022.