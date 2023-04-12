Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Russia

in Saratov Oblast
6
in Saratov
1
in poselenie Voronovskoe
84
in Odintsovo
1
in Voronezh Oblast
4
in North Caucasus Federal District
20
in Republic of North Ossetia-Alania
20
in Voronezh
3
37 properties total found
Cottagein Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
170 m²
€ 223,510
A new, excellent house located in the very center of a developing post. Loo, st. Altai. 400m…
Cottagein Nizhnyaya Shilovka, Russia
Cottage
Nizhnyaya Shilovka, Russia
147 m²
€ 296,151
Cottagein Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
230 m²
€ 279,388
The house in the cottage village is located in the village of Moldovka on its lower part, th…
Cottagein Baranovka, Russia
Cottage
Baranovka, Russia
115 m²
€ 198,924
New house on the Ovoshchnaya Lane, ready and put into operation. The total area of 115 sq.m.…
Cottagein Gornoye Loo, Russia
Cottage
Gornoye Loo, Russia
120 m²
€ 156,457
Mountain LOO. Communications: 15 kW electricity, individually on a well site, sewerage there…
Cottage 4 roomsin Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 108,814
For sale for year-round living, a log house with a landscaped land plot of 11.7 acres ( IZHS…
Cottagein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 615 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
Cozy, bright and comfortable house for sale in Engels ( pos. Coastal ). Original and conven…
Cottagein Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
139 m²
€ 357,616
3 room cottagein Gatchina, Russia
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 142 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 179,487
Cottagein Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
140 m²
€ 303,974
Cottagein Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
360 m²
€ 726,409
Cottagein Nizhnyaya Shilovka, Russia
Cottage
Nizhnyaya Shilovka, Russia
111 m²
€ 100,580
Cottagein Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
140 m²
€ 290,563
Good offer for a country house within the Dagomys area. The house is in with. Sergey field o…
3 room cottagein Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room cottage
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 116 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 122,372
An excellent winter house for sale, the foundation is concrete piles of the wall-sip panel …
Cottagein Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
Cottage
Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
100 m² 1 Floor
Price on request
For salecountry house in the center of the most actively developing with. Ust-Kurdum. House …
Cottagein Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
205 m²
€ 413,494
To your attention a great offer - a capital house! Located within the city. House area 250 s…
Cottage 5 roomsin Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms 243 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 167,633
The Gorki Land building cottage sells a two-story house with a good layout. The house was bu…
Cottage 12 roomsin Torosovo, Russia
Cottage 12 rooms
Torosovo, Russia
12 Number of rooms 2 bath 397 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 687,294
I offer Manor for sale for dependent personal agriculture: 80 acres and nbsp; LPX destinatio…
Cottagein Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
Cottage
Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
4 221 m² 3 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Cottagein Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Cottage
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
124 m²
€ 156,457
Great, new home in Adler. KP & quot; VERINO & quot ;, the village of Vardane-Verino st. Veri…
Cottagein Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
Cottage
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
270 m²
€ 1,508,695
We offer for sale a new cottage in the style of "Chale", located at the top of the Red Polin…
Cottagein Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
225 m²
€ 1,095,201
An elite villa with no analogues in Sochi is offered to your attention The facility is loc…
Cottagein Sergey-Pole, Russia
Cottage
Sergey-Pole, Russia
136 m²
€ 223,510
DARK CERTIFICATE! Cottage delivery 3 quarter of 2021. Hurry to buy a house by the sea for t…
Cottagein Sergey-Pole, Russia
Cottage
Sergey-Pole, Russia
136 m²
€ 212,335
DARK CERTIFICATE! Cottage delivery 3 quarter of 2021. Hurry to buy a house by the sea for t…
Cottagein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
250 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
A new 2-storey brick house for sale, plus an attic, 50 km from Saratov in a picturesque plac…
Cottagein Engels, Russia
Cottage
Engels, Russia
260 m² 3 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-level cottage 240 square meters.m. located in an environmentally friendly area of…
Cottagein Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
600 m² 4 Floor
Price on request
For sale brick cottage with an area of 600 square meters.m. on the street. Stolypin / 3rd St…
Cottagein Generalskoe, Russia
Cottage
Generalskoe, Russia
745 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
For sale cottage in ancient picturesque the village of General (19 km. from g. Engels and …
Cottagein Vysokoye, Russia
Cottage
Vysokoye, Russia
191 m²
€ 312,914
A three-story cottage (2 floors + attic) is for sale. KP is located in Sochi Adler district…
Cottagein Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
320 m²
€ 1,005,796
Cottage village of 36 houses surrounded by relict forest. There are two parking spaces on th…

