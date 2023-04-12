Russia
Russia
Russia
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Russia
37 properties total found
New
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
170 m²
€ 223,510
A new, excellent house located in the very center of a developing post. Loo, st. Altai. 400m…
Cottage
Nizhnyaya Shilovka, Russia
147 m²
€ 296,151
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
230 m²
€ 279,388
The house in the cottage village is located in the village of Moldovka on its lower part, th…
Cottage
Baranovka, Russia
115 m²
€ 198,924
New house on the Ovoshchnaya Lane, ready and put into operation. The total area of 115 sq.m.…
Cottage
Gornoye Loo, Russia
120 m²
€ 156,457
Mountain LOO. Communications: 15 kW electricity, individually on a well site, sewerage there…
Cottage 4 rooms
Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 108,814
For sale for year-round living, a log house with a landscaped land plot of 11.7 acres ( IZHS…
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 615 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
Cozy, bright and comfortable house for sale in Engels ( pos. Coastal ). Original and conven…
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
139 m²
€ 357,616
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms
142 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 179,487
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
140 m²
€ 303,974
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
360 m²
€ 726,409
Cottage
Nizhnyaya Shilovka, Russia
111 m²
€ 100,580
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
140 m²
€ 290,563
Good offer for a country house within the Dagomys area. The house is in with. Sergey field o…
3 room cottage
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
116 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 122,372
An excellent winter house for sale, the foundation is concrete piles of the wall-sip panel …
Cottage
Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
100 m²
1 Floor
Price on request
For salecountry house in the center of the most actively developing with. Ust-Kurdum. House …
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
205 m²
€ 413,494
To your attention a great offer - a capital house! Located within the city. House area 250 s…
Cottage 5 rooms
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms
243 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 167,633
The Gorki Land building cottage sells a two-story house with a good layout. The house was bu…
Cottage 12 rooms
Torosovo, Russia
12 Number of rooms
2 bath
397 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 687,294
I offer Manor for sale for dependent personal agriculture: 80 acres and nbsp; LPX destinatio…
Cottage
Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
4 221 m²
3 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Cottage
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
124 m²
€ 156,457
Great, new home in Adler. KP & quot; VERINO & quot ;, the village of Vardane-Verino st. Veri…
Cottage
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
270 m²
€ 1,508,695
We offer for sale a new cottage in the style of "Chale", located at the top of the Red Polin…
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
225 m²
€ 1,095,201
An elite villa with no analogues in Sochi is offered to your attention The facility is loc…
Cottage
Sergey-Pole, Russia
136 m²
€ 223,510
DARK CERTIFICATE! Cottage delivery 3 quarter of 2021. Hurry to buy a house by the sea for t…
Cottage
Sergey-Pole, Russia
136 m²
€ 212,335
DARK CERTIFICATE! Cottage delivery 3 quarter of 2021. Hurry to buy a house by the sea for t…
Cottage
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
250 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
A new 2-storey brick house for sale, plus an attic, 50 km from Saratov in a picturesque plac…
Cottage
Engels, Russia
260 m²
3 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-level cottage 240 square meters.m. located in an environmentally friendly area of…
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
600 m²
4 Floor
Price on request
For sale brick cottage with an area of 600 square meters.m. on the street. Stolypin / 3rd St…
Cottage
Generalskoe, Russia
745 m²
2 Floor
Price on request
For sale cottage in ancient picturesque the village of General (19 km. from g. Engels and …
Cottage
Vysokoye, Russia
191 m²
€ 312,914
A three-story cottage (2 floors + attic) is for sale. KP is located in Sochi Adler district…
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
320 m²
€ 1,005,796
Cottage village of 36 houses surrounded by relict forest. There are two parking spaces on th…
