Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Russia
commercial property
5092
restaurants
7
hotels
21
offices
2098
manufacture buildings
10
warehouses
2428
shops
1
business for sale
15
Investment
Clear all
46 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 600 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 684,294
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
593 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 280,449
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
260 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 75,721
For sale separate building, authorized use of the café. There are commercial equipment table…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 279,327
For sale room, area 160 sq.m. Located on the 1st floor, 11th floor residential buildings. Ye…
Investment
Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia
80 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,425
Ready business store products. Good location. The first line of the track m7.
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
633 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 673,076
Ready-made rental business for sale - Tenant - "Bird" The building is one-story, with a tota…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
629 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 616,987
Ready-to-use rental - Tenant - "Bird" ( new format ), under: Nizhny Novgorod, ul. Dolzhanska…
Investment
Gorodets, Russia
498 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 154,808
For sale 2et. Brick non-residential building 497, 9 m2. in the historical part of the ancien…
Investment
Russia, Russia
57 m²
Price on request
A PERFECT PARTABLE FOR YOUR UNIVERSAL LIFE TO BELIEVE is offered. 1 bedroom2 bathrooms Livin…
Investment
Russia, Russia
360 m²
Price on request
Offered ONLY CASA WILLADREAM 360 KV in Tivat, Montenegro. The highest point of the complex. …
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
800 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,681,569
Premium office building for sale with an area of 800 square meters.m. The very center! 200…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 339 m²
1/22 Floor
€ 3,054,322
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
175 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 399,303
Commercial premises for sale 175 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.m.F…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
760 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,733,658
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
312 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 711,671
Commercial premises for sale 311, 9 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.…
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 339 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,054,322
Commercial premises for sale 1338, 6 sq.m. in LCD Atlant City.180,000 rub./sq.m. + VAT.High …
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
278 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 633,864
Investment
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 629,744
For sale & nbsp; finished rental business - & nbsp; Network Dental Clinic. Stable, problemle…
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 1,537,747
Sale of the Rental Business - Magnolia Network Product Store on the Patriarchal Ponds. The f…
Investment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 878,713
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable & nbsp; tenant. The room is located on the…
Investment
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 549,195
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable & nbsp; tenant. The room is located on the…
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
34 m²
€ 908,003
For sale rental business in the area of the Patriarchal Ponds. The Street Retail format is a…
Investment
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 439,356
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable tenant. The room is located on the ground …
Investment
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 468,647
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable network tenant. & Nbsp; The room is locate…
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 146,452
Sale of rental rights.For sale is the rental business facility located in the Central Distri…
Investment
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 3,075,494
For sale finished rental business, car dealership, car service.The auto-technology center is…
Investment
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 80,549
For sale by Gastron, located in a residential area, next to the Belorusskaya metro.The store…
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 1,567,037
Exclusive. The first club cinema with a restaurant in the Central Administrative District of…
Investment
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 80,549
Investment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 2,196,781
Ready-made rental Business for sale at Vojkovskaya metro. Placement in the property.Total ar…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Regions with properties for sale
in Moscow
in Moscow Oblast
in Lyubertsy
in poselenie Sosenskoe
in Northwestern Federal District
in Volga Federal District
in Kommunarka
in Saint Petersburg
in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
in Nizhny Novgorod
in Saratov Oblast
in Kaliningrad
in Saratov
in Siberian Federal District
in poselenie Desenovskoe
in Krasnoyarsk Krai
in Khimki
Properties features in Russia
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map