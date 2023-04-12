Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Russia

46 properties total found
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 600 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 684,294
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
593 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 280,449
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
260 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 75,721
For sale separate building, authorized use of the café. There are commercial equipment table…
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m² 1/11 Floor
€ 279,327
For sale room, area 160 sq.m. Located on the 1st floor, 11th floor residential buildings. Ye…
Investmentin Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia
Investment
Zolinskiy selsovet, Russia
80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,425
Ready business store products.   Good location. The first line of the track m7. 
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
633 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 673,076
Ready-made rental business for sale - Tenant - "Bird" The building is one-story, with a tota…
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
629 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 616,987
Ready-to-use rental - Tenant - "Bird" ( new format ), under: Nizhny Novgorod, ul. Dolzhanska…
Investmentin Gorodets, Russia
Investment
Gorodets, Russia
498 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 154,808
For sale 2et. Brick non-residential building 497, 9 m2. in the historical part of the ancien…
Investmentin Russia, Russia
Investment
Russia, Russia
57 m²
Price on request
A PERFECT PARTABLE FOR YOUR UNIVERSAL LIFE TO BELIEVE is offered. 1 bedroom2 bathrooms Livin…
Investmentin Russia, Russia
Investment
Russia, Russia
360 m²
Price on request
Offered ONLY CASA WILLADREAM 360 KV in Tivat, Montenegro. The highest point of the complex. …
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
800 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,681,569
Premium office building for sale with an area of 800 square meters.m. The very center! 200…
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 339 m² 1/22 Floor
€ 3,054,322
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
175 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 399,303
Commercial premises for sale 175 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.m.F…
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
760 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,733,658
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
312 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 711,671
Commercial premises for sale 311, 9 sq.m. in the LCD "Atlant City".High ceilings - 10, 3 sq.…
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 339 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,054,322
Commercial premises for sale 1338, 6 sq.m. in LCD Atlant City.180,000 rub./sq.m. + VAT.High …
Investmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
278 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 633,864
Investmentin Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 629,744
For sale & nbsp; finished rental business - & nbsp; Network Dental Clinic. Stable, problemle…
Investmentin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 1,537,747
Sale of the Rental Business - Magnolia Network Product Store on the Patriarchal Ponds. The f…
Investmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 878,713
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable & nbsp; tenant. The room is located on the…
Investmentin Central Federal District, Russia
Investment
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 549,195
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable & nbsp; tenant. The room is located on the…
Investmentin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
34 m²
€ 908,003
For sale rental business in the area of the Patriarchal Ponds. The Street Retail format is a…
Investmentin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 439,356
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable tenant. The room is located on the ground …
Investmentin South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 468,647
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable network tenant. & Nbsp; The room is locate…
Investmentin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 146,452
Sale of rental rights.For sale is the rental business facility located in the Central Distri…
Investmentin South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 3,075,494
For sale finished rental business, car dealership, car service.The auto-technology center is…
Investmentin Central Federal District, Russia
Investment
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 80,549
For sale by Gastron, located in a residential area, next to the Belorusskaya metro.The store…
Investmentin poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 1,567,037
Exclusive. The first club cinema with a restaurant in the Central Administrative District of…
Investmentin Central Federal District, Russia
Investment
Central Federal District, Russia
€ 80,549
Investmentin Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 2,196,781
Ready-made rental Business for sale at Vojkovskaya metro. Placement in the property.Total ar…

