Townhouses for sale in Russia

3 room townhousein Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
3 room townhouse
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 342,451
Townhouse, 70 m kV, 2 floors and an operated roof, with the ability to erect a full 3rd flo…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Mosrentgen, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms 128 m² Number of floors 3
€ 185,961
Townhousein Sochi, Russia
Townhouse
Sochi, Russia
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 446,675
A complex of business class townhouses in the Khostinsky district. Passed, sales purchase …
Townhouse 4 roomsin Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,931
Art. 43364630. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 273,800
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 148,634
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 117,788
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 117,788
Townhousein Vyborg, Russia
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 78,229
Townhousein Vyborg, Russia
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 78,229
Townhouse 5 roomsin Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 240,274
Townhouse 4 roomsin Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 133,994
Townhouse 6 roomsin Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 150,869
Townhouse 13 roomsin Sosenki, Russia
Townhouse 13 rooms
Sosenki, Russia
13 Number of rooms 286 m² Number of floors 3
€ 423,552
Object code in the Agency's database: 108-759, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Dubrovka LCD …
Townhouse 7 roomsin Sosenki, Russia
Townhouse 7 rooms
Sosenki, Russia
7 Number of rooms 247 m² Number of floors 3
€ 502,898
Object code in the Agency's database: 108-858, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Dubrovka LCD …
Townhousein Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Townhouse
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
104 m² Number of floors 3
€ 68,729
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Mosrentgen, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms 143 m² Number of floors 3
€ 239,380
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 714, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Mosrentgen, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms 129 m² Number of floors 3
€ 203,953
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 712, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Mosrentgen, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 3
€ 240,553
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 711, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
Townhousein Kirpole, Russia
Townhouse
Kirpole, Russia
202 m²
€ 164,839
Art. 24194043 Duplex 201.9 m2 on IZHS on site 6 with all communications without interior dec…
3 room townhousein Komsomolsk, Russia
3 room townhouse
Komsomolsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 34,644
I will sell a block section in the village. Komsomolsk is 17 km from Kaliningrad. House of b…
3 room townhousein Baltiysk, Russia
3 room townhouse
Baltiysk, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 33,415
Town house in a quiet location in the town of Baltiysk near the bay in an environmentally fr…
Townhouse 6 roomsin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Townhouse 6 rooms
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 185 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,845
Object code in the Agency's database: 720-401, Kaluga highway, 4 km from MKAD, Nikolskoye KP…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,931
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 3
€ 94,992
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
Townhouse 5 roomsin Aprelevka, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Aprelevka, Russia
5 Number of rooms 127 m² Number of floors 3
€ 324,090
Object code in the Agency's database: 719-801, Kiev highway, 29 km from MKAD, Park April KP …
Townhousein Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
647 m²
€ 1,329,886
Art. 3337546 Dear our buyer! A cozy 4-storey country house in the Vsevolozhsk district of St…
Townhousein Podnove, Russia
Townhouse
Podnove, Russia
220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 217,811
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
Townhousein Podnove, Russia
Townhouse
Podnove, Russia
160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 166,403
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 113,990
Selling Townhouse 165 sq. M.meters, st. Flower. Autonomous heating (electric boiler) Septic.…

