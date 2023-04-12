Russia
New buildings
Apartment in Russia
House in Russia
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
All commercial properties in Russia
Investment Properties in Russia
Show properties list
Russia
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Russia
51 property total found
3 room townhouse
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 342,451
Townhouse, 70 m kV, 2 floors and an operated roof, with the ability to erect a full 3rd flo…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms
128 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 185,961
Townhouse
Sochi, Russia
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 446,675
A complex of business class townhouses in the Khostinsky district. Passed, sales purchase …
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,931
Art. 43364630. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 273,800
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 148,634
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 117,788
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 117,788
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 78,229
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 78,229
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 240,274
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 133,994
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 150,869
Townhouse 13 rooms
Sosenki, Russia
13 Number of rooms
286 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 423,552
Object code in the Agency's database: 108-759, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Dubrovka LCD …
Townhouse 7 rooms
Sosenki, Russia
7 Number of rooms
247 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 502,898
Object code in the Agency's database: 108-858, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Dubrovka LCD …
Townhouse
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
104 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 68,729
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms
143 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 239,380
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 714, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms
129 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 203,953
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 712, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms
145 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 240,553
Object code in the Agency's database: 226 - 711, Kiev highway, 1 km from MKAD, New Rumyantse…
Townhouse
Kirpole, Russia
202 m²
€ 164,839
Art. 24194043 Duplex 201.9 m2 on IZHS on site 6 with all communications without interior dec…
3 room townhouse
Komsomolsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 34,644
I will sell a block section in the village. Komsomolsk is 17 km from Kaliningrad. House of b…
3 room townhouse
Baltiysk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 33,415
Town house in a quiet location in the town of Baltiysk near the bay in an environmentally fr…
Townhouse 6 rooms
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
185 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,845
Object code in the Agency's database: 720-401, Kaluga highway, 4 km from MKAD, Nikolskoye KP…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,931
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 94,992
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
Townhouse 5 rooms
Aprelevka, Russia
5 Number of rooms
127 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 324,090
Object code in the Agency's database: 719-801, Kiev highway, 29 km from MKAD, Park April KP …
Townhouse
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
647 m²
€ 1,329,886
Art. 3337546 Dear our buyer! A cozy 4-storey country house in the Vsevolozhsk district of St…
Townhouse
Podnove, Russia
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 217,811
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
Townhouse
Podnove, Russia
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 166,403
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 113,990
Selling Townhouse 165 sq. M.meters, st. Flower. Autonomous heating (electric boiler) Septic.…
