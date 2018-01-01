Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Long-term rental
  3. Russia

Monthly rent of residential properties in Russia

2 properties total found
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
€853
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Vaskelovo, Russia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Vaskelovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/12
€1,232
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir