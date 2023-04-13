Lands for sale in Russia

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of landin Pushkino, Russia
Plot of land
Pushkino, Russia
€ 2,438,577
Object code in the Agency's database: 102-813, Kaluga highway, 7 km from MKAD, Belgian Villa…
Plot of landin Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 29,928
Plot of landin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Plot of land
Saint Petersburg, Russia
€ 570,849
Art. 40104563 Dear customer. Plot for construction. Public Business Development Area: "D…
Plot of landin Uschevicy, Russia
Plot of land
Uschevicy, Russia
€ 7,205
Plot of landin gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Plot of land
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
2 500 m²
€ 1,995
For sale plot of 25 acres in a picturesque place. Suitable for building a house or cottage. …
Plot of landin Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 12,858
Plot of landin Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 52,961
Plot of landin Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Nurminskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,321
Plot of landin Arhipiha, Russia
Plot of land
Arhipiha, Russia
3 000 m²
€ 22,723
Very good site. I will sell a plot of 30 acres in the village of Archirih, Gorodetsky distri…
Plot of landin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Plot of land
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
500 m² Number of floors 1
€ 44,338
Plot of landin Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 127,471
Plot of landin Ladoga, Russia
Plot of land
Ladoga, Russia
€ 26,603
Art. 45949967. KP Lyubimovo, a section of even shape, GAZ, WODA, ELECTRICITY were brought to…
Plot of landin poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
Plot of land
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
€ 189,355
Plot of landin Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 354,702
Plot of landin Sochi, Russia
Plot of land
Sochi, Russia
€ 155,690
For sale is an absolutely flat area in the greenest micro-district of Sochi - Macesta Izmail…
Plot of landin Shishkin Les, Russia
Plot of land
Shishkin Les, Russia
€ 177,351
Object code in the Agency's database: 512-304, Kaluga highway, 30 km from MKAD, Terekhovo ( …
Plot of landin Sochi, Russia
Plot of land
Sochi, Russia
€ 130,483
Land for sale 8 acres, in Sochi, pos. Loo, p. Kuchuk-Dere. The site is located near the sea …
Plot of landin Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 20,506
In a beautiful picturesque place, on the shores of the Gorky Sea, on the territory of the Un…
Plot of landin Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
2 400 m²
€ 41,012
In a beautiful picturesque place, on the shores of the Gorky Sea, on the territory of the Un…
Plot of landin Leninskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Leninskoe, Russia
€ 160,724
Plot of landin Sochi, Russia
Plot of land
Sochi, Russia
€ 249,105
Plot in s. Vasilievka Lazarevsky district. Sochi 12.3 hundred., SNT, flat, slope 5-10 degre…
Plot of landin Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 5,431
For sale plot in direct sale. Leningrad region, Gatchinsky district, p.t. Enthusiast, Mikhai…
Plot of landin Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Fedurinskiy selsovet, Russia
700 m²
€ 16,627
Land for sale 765 sq.m in d. Falino-Pestovo.   To the shore of the Gorky Sea 100 meters…
Plot of landin Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Plot of land
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
1 200 m²
€ 16,627
Land for sale in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, etc. Small Elnya with a tota…
Plot of landin Nivenskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Nivenskoe, Russia
€ 14,410
Land for sale 12 acres ( width 30 to 40 ) in p. Nivenskoye with zero cycle - 10 by 10 plate …
Plot of landin Fundrikovo, Russia
Plot of land
Fundrikovo, Russia
600 m²
€ 2,217
On sale land 6 acres in d. Fundrikovo Semenovsky district of Nizhny Novgorod region. The vil…
Plot of landin Berezovka, Russia
Plot of land
Berezovka, Russia
1 500 m²
€ 5,542
I will sell a flat plot in the village of Berezovka, Bogorodsky district. Neighboring houses…
Plot of landin Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 160,724
Art. 39557663 Just a few kilometers from. Gatchina, on the first line of the Leningrad high…
Plot of landin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Plot of land
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
€ 221,689
Art. 39950005 It is proposed for sale a land plot of 19.5 acres near the railway station of…
Plot of landin Vartemyagi, Russia
Plot of land
Vartemyagi, Russia
€ 43,784
10 km. from St. Petersburg on the Novopriozerskaya highway and on the old-priozers track you…

About Russia

Also known as the Russian Federation is the largest country on earth and is trans-continentally located in Eastern Europe and North Asia. One of the most populous countries in the world with the major cities being Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg Spanning over 11 time zones. Russia has a large diversity and variation in climate, geography, topographical features, and culture. It also has one of the largest economies in the world and is considered as a potential superpower.

Tourism in Russia

With more than 20 UNESCO world heritage sites, it is no surprise that it’s one of the most visited countries in the world. With over 30 million tourists annually, tourism is a very important sector and contributor to the economy. There are many museums, ancient cities, historical monuments, and other attractions for visitors. Apart from historical monuments and attractions, there are also many ski resorts, lakes, beaches and water parks. Paired with massive diversity in culture and traditions making it one of the ideal travel destinations suitable for all types of tourists.

Buying Russian property

When it comes to buying Russian property, there are a lot of options available for the buyers. Russia is also an ideal destination if you are looking to settle down permanently. From expensive private villas, houses, apartments or studios in the heart of Moscow or beachfront villas in Sochi there are a lot of options that you can consider when buying property in Russia. Though there are a few criteria that foreigners need to satisfy before buying property in the country, the whole process is quite simple and straightforward. You can choose a reliable real estate agent in order to get the best deals and options when you are considering to invest in the Russian real estate market.

