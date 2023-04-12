Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Russia

10 properties total found
Manufacturein Taytsy, Russia
Manufacture
Taytsy, Russia
17 593 m²
€ 1,676,327
Art. 34366165 Dear customer, GAB, the current woodworking industry ( the finished busines…
Manufacturein Linda, Russia
Manufacture
Linda, Russia
300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 76,282
The finished workshop is for sale, is mostly a separate building.  Former brewery. The …
Manufacturein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
471 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 248,926
Production building for sale (currently there is a long-term tenant), area 471, 2 sq.m., inc…
Manufacturein Nadym, Russia
Manufacture
Nadym, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 672,747
Modern Nadim is one of the most beautiful cities of the Far North with a special architectur…
Manufacturein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Manufacture
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
5 000 m²
Price on request
The production and warehouse complex is for sale in the industrial zone of the Leninsky dist…
Manufacturein Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Manufacture
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
4 842 m²
Price on request
We offer the acquisition of a production and storage complex with a railway branch on the VS…
Manufacturein Engels, Russia
Manufacture
Engels, Russia
600 m²
Price on request
To purchase a base for production and repair work, storage, etc.d. The area of the premise…
Manufacturein Privolzhskoe, Russia
Manufacture
Privolzhskoe, Russia
Price on request
We offer in sale of a common building area 3 380 square meters.m.  in the center of. Marx,…
Manufacturein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
939 m² Number of floors 2
€ 448,718
On sale 2-storey separately - a stable brick building in excellent condition. Land owned by …
Manufacturein Serdobsk, Russia
Manufacture
Serdobsk, Russia
12 000 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale, a former lamp factory on a land plot of 4 hectares on the central street of Serdob…

