Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Manufacture
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Manufactures
Manufacture Buildings in Russia
commercial property
5092
restaurants
7
hotels
21
offices
2098
investment properties
46
warehouses
2428
shops
1
business for sale
15
Manufacture
Clear all
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Manufacture
Taytsy, Russia
17 593 m²
€ 1,676,327
Art. 34366165 Dear customer, GAB, the current woodworking industry ( the finished busines…
Manufacture
Linda, Russia
300 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 76,282
The finished workshop is for sale, is mostly a separate building. Former brewery. The …
Manufacture
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
471 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 248,926
Production building for sale (currently there is a long-term tenant), area 471, 2 sq.m., inc…
Manufacture
Nadym, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 672,747
Modern Nadim is one of the most beautiful cities of the Far North with a special architectur…
Manufacture
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
5 000 m²
Price on request
The production and warehouse complex is for sale in the industrial zone of the Leninsky dist…
Manufacture
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
4 842 m²
Price on request
We offer the acquisition of a production and storage complex with a railway branch on the VS…
Manufacture
Engels, Russia
600 m²
Price on request
To purchase a base for production and repair work, storage, etc.d. The area of the premise…
Manufacture
Privolzhskoe, Russia
Price on request
We offer in sale of a common building area 3 380 square meters.m. in the center of. Marx,…
Manufacture
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
939 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 448,718
On sale 2-storey separately - a stable brick building in excellent condition. Land owned by …
Manufacture
Serdobsk, Russia
12 000 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale, a former lamp factory on a land plot of 4 hectares on the central street of Serdob…
Regions with properties for sale
in poselenie Voronovskoe
in Leningrad oblast
in Mozhaysky District
in Moskovsky Settlement
in Odintsovo
in Balashikha
in Engels
in Kaluga
in Krasnogorsk
in Kaluga Oblast
in Vladikavkaz
in Republic of North Ossetia-Alania
in North Caucasus Federal District
in Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie
in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie
in Yanegskoe selskoe poselenie
in Bor
in Gorodets
in Svetlogorsk
in Baltiysk
Properties features in Russia
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map