Monthly rent of commercial properties in Lithuania

Vilnius
89
Kaunas
73
Klaipėda
10
Šiauliai
4
Commercial property 66 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 66 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
LEVELS OF LIGHT AND FUNCTIONARY COORDINATION IN THE SENAMIOR! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ GENERAL: - Addre…
$1,744
per month
Commercial property 67 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 67 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
$813
per month
Commercial property 64 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 64 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
$699
per month
Commercial property 150 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 150 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
TECHNICAL G. ADMINISTRATIVE ADVICE ON THE VALUE OF YOUR HOUSEHOLD WORKPLACE (STALS, BOATS) …
$1,220
per month
Commercial property 17 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 17 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITIES! MODERNUS BIURAS VERSLO CENTRE "GOŠTAUTO 8" TO WHITE TILTO! Looking …
$581
per month
Commercial property 370 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 370 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 370 m²
Floor 1
RENDERED 370 KV.M. PATCHES IN PANEMUNE, TRANSACTIONS G. Room for rent 370 sq.m. in Panemunė…
$872
per month
Commercial property 193 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 193 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 193 m²
Floor 1
STRATEGIC BETTER OF TRADE DISTRIBUTION / PREMISES OF PRODUCTION DISTRIBUTION _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _…
$1,743
per month
Commercial property 46 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 46 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
Commercial / office premises for rent in Vytenio g., project "Skver namai," Vilnius New c…
$1,337
per month
Commercial property 91 m² in Birstonas, Lithuania
Commercial property 91 m²
Birstonas, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
$2,270
per month
Commercial property 500 m² in Pasvalys, Lithuania
Commercial property 500 m²
Pasvalys, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
$1,159
per month
Commercial property 1 634 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 634 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 634 m²
Floor 1
$15,152
per month
Commercial property 404 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 404 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 404 m²
Floor 1
$3,513
per month
Commercial property 1 118 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 118 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 1 118 m²
Floor 1
$9,087
per month
Commercial property 51 m² in Klaipėda, Lithuania
Commercial property 51 m²
Klaipėda, Lithuania
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
$297
per month
Commercial property 139 m² in Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Floor 1
$1,855
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 70 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
LOWER COMMERCIAL COORDINATION IN THE SECOND GROWTH, SAVANORS PR.! SECOND SPACE AND LIGHT DIS…
$569
per month
Commercial property 699 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 699 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 699 m²
Floor 1
$8,104
per month
Commercial property 33 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 33 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
$381
per month
Commercial property 25 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 25 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
$725
per month
Commercial property 28 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 28 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
$580
per month
Commercial property 150 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 150 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Floor 3
$580
per month
Commercial property 130 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 130 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
$754
per month
Commercial property 12 m² in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property 12 m²
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 12 m²
Floor 2
$174
per month
Commercial property 640 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 640 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 640 m²
Floor 1
$1,136
per month
Commercial property 600 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 600 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
$2,782
per month
Commercial property 309 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 309 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
Floor 1
$4,297
per month
Commercial property 31 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 31 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 31 m²
$580
per month
Commercial property 520 m² in Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial property 520 m²
Panevėžys, Lithuania
Area 520 m²
Floor 2
$1,507
per month
Commercial property 1 804 m² in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 804 m²
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 1 804 m²
Floor 1
$5,228
per month
Commercial property 269 m² in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property 269 m²
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 269 m²
Floor 1
$2,808
per month
