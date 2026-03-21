Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Takhian Tia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Houses with swimming pool in Takhian Tia, Thailand

Bang Lamung
38
Bang Lamung Subdistrict
16
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
A House with three bedrooms, a living room and an open Thai kitchen, a parking space for 2 c…
$126,342
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Takhian Tia

villas

Properties features in Takhian Tia, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go