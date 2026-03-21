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Houses for sale in Takhian Tia, Thailand

Bang Lamung
38
Bang Lamung Subdistrict
16
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41 property total found
2 bedroom house in Takhian Tia, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms Twin House for Sale in East Pattaya – This House sits on 124 SQM. land plot and h…
$67,825
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single House for Sale – East Pattaya Discover a charming single house perfectly situated in …
$98,795
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms House in Rong Po for Sale – This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house has a spacious land …
$185,821
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OneOne
3 bedroom townthouse in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhouse for Sale – Rong Po, Pattaya This beautifully designed 2-storey…
$80,213
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience elevated living in Rong Po with this newly built modern villa, thoughtfully desig…
$145,168
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury 3 Bedroom House for Sale in East Pattaya This elegant house is located in a quiet and…
$238,161
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Nils OttNils Ott
4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4 Bedrooms Townhouse in Rong Po for Sale - This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse is situated …
$130,075
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2 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Three Storey Office 2 Bedrooms for sale East Pattaya Located in East Pattaya, this three sto…
$340,672
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms House in East Pattaya for Sale – This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-storey house i…
$95,481
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Corner Single House for sale in Rong Po Takian Tia Pattaya Located in Rong Po Takian Tia Pat…
$108,086
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Detached home for sale in East Pattaya This detached home is located in a residential area o…
$129,765
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single House 3 bedrooms for Sale in Takhian Tia Discover a perfect family home in the peacef…
$108,086
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedrooms House in Rong Po for Sale - This 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home sits on a 324 SQM lan…
$216,482
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Single House for Sale in East Pattaya. Ownerships Thai Name. Sitting …
$337,575
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi-Detached House for Sale – Rong Po, East Pattaya This well-designed semi-detached house …
$92,601
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3 bedroom house in Takhian Tia, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa in Takhian Tia for Sale – This beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bat…
$151,754
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3 bedroom house in Takhian Tia, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms House for Sale in Rong Po - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house in Rong Po offers a …
$123,571
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
House for Sale Modern 2 Storey in East Pattaya This modern two-storey house is located in Ea…
$129,765
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms House for sale in East Pattaya. Offering 392 Sqm of land plot…
$139,366
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms House in East Pattaya for Sale - This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom corner house in East …
$371,642
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience elevated living in Rong Po with this newly built modern villa, thoughtfully desig…
$183,835
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms Nordic Minimalist Single House for Sale in Nong Pla Lai –This stylish Nordic-insp…
$74,019
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience elevated living in Rongpo with this newly built modern Villa, thoughtfully design…
$91,723
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Laem Chabang, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Two-Storey Twin House for Sale Laem Chabang – North Pattaya Area This two-storey twin house …
$99,105
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa 3 Bedroom for Sale near Sukhumvit North Pattaya This renovated pool villa offers …
$356,157
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Two-Story House with 4 Bedrooms for Sale in Takhian Tia Discover spacious family living with…
$243,116
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2 bedroom house in Takhian Tia, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Beds 2 Baths House for Sale in East Pattaya. Available in Thai Name Ownership. Offering 22…
$108,396
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3 bedroom house in Takhian Tia, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms House in Nong Pla Lai for Sale - This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is situated on …
$80,213
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2 bedroom house in Takhian Tia, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale in Laem Chabang Spacious single-family home available for sale in Laem Chaban…
$80,213
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4 bedroom house in Laem Chabang, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Residential House for Sale in East Pattaya This spacious residential property sits on 1 rai …
$337,575
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Property types in Takhian Tia

villas

Properties features in Takhian Tia, Thailand

with Swimming pool
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