Residential properties for sale in Takhian Tia, Thailand

houses
6
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Takhian Tia, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/2
The exquisite villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms at affordable prices from 6.3 M baht, in a locati…
$184,209
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Takhian Tia, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury ELEMENT villas! Installments!Discover your dream home…
$216,681
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms with Online tour, with TV in Takhian Tia, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms with Online tour, with TV
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury ELEMENT villas!Installment plan!Discover your dream…
$185,515
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Takhian Tia, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/2
A house with three bedrooms, a living room and an open Thai kitchen, a parking space for 2 c…
$89,366
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms with Online tour, with TV in Takhian Tia, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms with Online tour, with TV
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury ELEMENT villas! Installments!Discover your dream home…
$209,260
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Takhian Tia, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
A House with three bedrooms, a living room and an open Thai kitchen, a parking space for 2 c…
$124,018
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
