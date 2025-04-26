Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Surat Thani Province
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Ko Samui
84
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 514 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui…
$815,206
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Mon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Mon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
This Villa is a modern luxury villa on the beach in Choeng Mon, one of the most exclusive pa…
$534,922
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ZEN VILLAS - premium villas on Srithanu,  Koh Phangan.  We are the owners. All details on r…
$437,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
This dream beach villa is located right by the sea on the famous Play Laem Beach. The villa …
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Three modern, seaview, pool villas located at the south of Koh Phangan. The Sansara Estat…
$440,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 943 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury sea view villa that will provide high rental inco…
$317,601
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Property types in Surat Thani Province

villas

Properties features in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go