  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Surat Thani Province
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Ko Samui
84
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is of superb quality - from the materials to the technical solutions which are few…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
This dream beach villa is located right by the sea on the famous Play Laem Beach. The villa …
$1,29M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Mon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Mon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a premium villa in Balinese style under construction in our new project on…
$565,000
