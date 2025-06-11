Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Thailand
  3. Surat Thani Province
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

8
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Baan Lamai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand We offer high-quality s…
$262,185
1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand We offer villas and ap…
$214,156
1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand We offer fu…
$235,045
1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thaila…
$77,386
