  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story townhouse in the north of Phuket, in a quiet green area close to Naiyang Beach and…
$190,000
Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
