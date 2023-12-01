Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Sao Chingcha Subdistrict
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sao Chingcha Subdistrict, Thailand

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Condo 50 rooms in Sao Chingcha Subdistrict, Thailand
Condo 50 rooms
Sao Chingcha Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 50
Selling a multi-unit condominium at a price lower than the market suitable for investors …
€2,52M
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Sao Chingcha Subdistrict, Thailand
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Sao Chingcha Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand The residence feat…
€497,405
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Sao Chingcha Subdistrict, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir