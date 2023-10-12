Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Bangkok
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Bangkok, Thailand

5 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 8
€56,985
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 32
€115,964
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 8
€69,667
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
€49,065
1 room studio apartment with parking in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with parking
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
€49,065

