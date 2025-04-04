Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Thailand

1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Sanam Bin Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a swimming pool and a park close to the airport, Bangkok, Thailand T…
$724,528
