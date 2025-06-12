Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Sakhu, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
NAT22532 This exceptional 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa offers a seamless blend of mode…
$504,086
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
NAT22116 Say hello to the fantastic 2 Bedroom Pool Villa in Nai Thon, part of the new…
$397,159
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
NAT7213 Beautiful villa with 3 bedrooms is located very close to Nai Thon beach and p…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
NAT22535 This exceptional 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa offers a seamless blend of mode…
$672,115
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
LAY6598 Luxurious complex of private villas located in the Layan area. The main advan…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
NAY22512 Embrace a lifestyle of comfort and exclusivity in this stunning private pool…
$568,243
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 448 m²
NAY22552 This beautifully crafted 3-bedroom villa offers a peaceful retreat for those…
$913,465
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
NAT21837 Nestled in the serene embrace of Nai Thon Beach, this remarkable villa epito…
$916,520
Leave a request
Villa in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa
Sakhu, Thailand
Area 250 m²
TAL22387 Enjoy the ultimate luxury at these villas, specially designed for the select…
$473,535
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
NAT22534 This exceptional 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa offers a seamless blend of mode…
$488,811
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
NAT22511 This exceptional 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa offers a seamless blend of mode…
$604,903
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
NAT22117 Say hello to the fantastic 3 Bedroom Pool Villa in Nai Thon, part of the new…
$427,709
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
NAY22126 Discover the epitome of tropical living in our exquisite 3-bedroom villa, no…
$641,564
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 556 m²
NAT21819 This villas complex is located within 10-15 minutes away from Airport of Phu…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
NAT7212 This house is built recently and was successfully rented by the developer bri…
$1,71M
Leave a request

Properties features in Sakhu, Thailand

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go