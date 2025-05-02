Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Ratsada, Thailand

Villa 5 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 013 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in a luxury villa that provides high yield and price growth.Laguna Phuket and Layan a…
$2,25M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
