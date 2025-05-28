Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Ratsada, Thailand

2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 013 m²
ISL7356 This is a project with only 8 ocean view villas designed in modern style that…
$2,18M
$2,18M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
KOH21965 Step into the enchanting world of this mesmerizing three-level pool villa, w…
$1,16M
$1,16M
