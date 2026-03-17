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Monthly rent of houses with pool in Thailand

Chon Buri Province
154
Pattaya City
50
Nong Prue
27
Bang Lamung
3
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom villa
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Floor 1/1
Maximum comfort awaits in this stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa in Pattaya - Hua Yai, Ch…
$2,551
per month
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom villa in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom villa
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
This exclusive residence offers a perfect balance of comfort, privacy, and convenience, idea…
$1,441
per month
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Property types in Thailand

villas
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