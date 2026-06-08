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Residential properties for sale in Pluak Daeng District, Thailand

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$60,700
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$80,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
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