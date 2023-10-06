Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
30
Kathu
15
Khok Kloi
10
76 properties total found
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,11M
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,34M
3 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
€616,407
4 room house with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 1
€829,030
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/3
€1,41M
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,51M
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thail…
€114,583
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,41M
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/7
€161,739
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/7
€172,009
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/3
€1,49M
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to this exceptional home located in the prestigious Laguna Homes, offering breathtak…
€1,16M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 426 m²
Located in the picturesque Bang Tao area, just 1.5 km from the emerald beach, this project o…
€911,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 420 m²
Located in the picturesque Bang Tao area, just 1.5 km from the emerald beach, this project o…
€807,000
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/6
€246,460
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 697 m²
A new luxury villa project in an ideal location, surrounded by lush nature overlooking the m…
€1,67M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 620 m²
This is a new continuation of an already constructed project located in a quiet area of Laia…
€1,19M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 660 m²
€1,18M
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is part of the famous Angsana Resort Villas hotel in the luxurious Laguna Phuket …
Price on request
6 room house with mountain view, with city view, with lake view in Kathu, Thailand
6 room house with mountain view, with city view, with lake view
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 948 m²
Number of floors 3
DescriptionTHE PRIVA is a new residential complex located on the territory of the picturesqu…
€1,07M
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/7
€293,313
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/7
€344,787
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/3
€478,287
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/7
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
€289,847
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/3
€169,698
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/3
€206,154
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 7/3
€303,711
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/7
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
€245,690
4 room house with swimming pool, with private pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with private pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 671 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/7
€346,585

Property types in Phuket

apartments
houses

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
