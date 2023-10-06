UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Residential
Phuket Province
Condos
Mountain View Condos for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

87 properties total found
87 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
-1
1
29 m²
1/6
€138,634
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
45 m²
5/7
€133,499
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
113 m²
3/3
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
80 m²
3
€100,124
Recommend
Condo 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
595 m²
2
€1,33M
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
32 m²
3/7
€59,690
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
45 m²
2/7
€159,146
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
30 m²
2/7
€110,368
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
58 m²
2/7
€189,954
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
22 m²
2/7
€41,195
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
22 m²
2/7
€40,019
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
69 m²
8/15
€92,936
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Ban Kata, Thailand
2
2
190 m²
3
bedroom C unit type units at The Heights, offering the coveted foreign freehold title alon…
€590,477
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Ban Kata, Thailand
3
3
414 m²
3
€1,03M
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
113 m²
3/3
€269,566
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
66 m²
2/3
€151,470
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
36 m²
2/8
€112,948
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
240 m²
2/5
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
40 m²
4/8
€137,168
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
110 m²
3/3
-bedroom apartments in Laguna in Alamanda rd phase with an area of m.In great condition. Sp…
€385,094
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
31 m²
6/7
€128,365
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
30 m²
5/7
€133,178
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
42 m²
3/6
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
€114,953
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
68 m²
3/6
Данный вариант отлично подходит тем, кто путешествует с детьми и предпочитает оставаться в с…
€184,025
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
57 m²
3/4
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
€146,336
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
94 m²
2/4
Представляем Вашему вниманию новый проект, от одного из самых известных и престижных застрой…
€359,421
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
150 m²
5/5
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
€345,147
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
3
2
262 m²
4/5
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
3
2
262 m²
4/5
Описание проектаSurin Sabai - это кондоминиум, состоящий из просторных апартаментов от до …
€436,440
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
227 m²
3/3
€795,861
Recommend
