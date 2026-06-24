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Studios with garage for sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

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Pattaya
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio with an area of 29 sq.m. on the 3rd floor in a premium condominium in the most presti…
$97,527
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Properties features in Pattaya City, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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