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Monthly rent of townhouses in Pattaya City, Thailand

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Three-Storey Townhouse for Sale – Pratumnak Pattaya Presenting a modern three-storey townhou…
$221,948
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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