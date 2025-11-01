Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nong Pla Lai
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

Nong Prue
15
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
Enjoy luxurious living in Pattaya, Thailand’s bustling east coast. This stunning new villa i…
$155,308
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/2
legant Italian-Inspired Pool Villa on 1,591 sqm of Serenity Experience timeless elegance and…
$615,737
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Nong Pla Lai

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go