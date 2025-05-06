Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! …
$267,141
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! …
$261,205
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the best of Pattaya living in this stunning 3 bedroom villa, ready to move in, lo…
$170,193
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in ultra-modern luxury housing!Distance to the beach: only 1.8 km to Naklua Beach, ma…
$215,890
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
A great investment option! Stylish villas in Pattaya from the developer FED PROPERTY! Instal…
$184,030
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 431 m²
Floor 2/2
The pool villa have 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3 living rooms, and 2 kitchens. Fully furnished…
$660,093
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in ultra-modern luxury housing!Distance to the beach: only 1.8 km to Naklua Beach, ma…
$162,361
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! …
$279,014
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
A great investment option! Stylish villas in Pattaya from the developer FED PROPERTY!Install…
$184,030
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
A great investment option! Stylish villas in Pattaya from the developer FED PROPERTY! Instal…
$192,935
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 492 square meters, the living area of the house i…
$306,795
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
Enjoy luxurious living in Pattaya, Thailand’s bustling east coast. This stunning new villa i…
$154,248
Properties features in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

