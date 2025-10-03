Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nong Pla Lai
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

Nong Prue
13
House Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern townhouses in the quiet area of Naklua!Perfect for a family or investment!Interest-fr…
$84,758
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
Nordic harmony in Pattaya! Modern one-storey villas with a swimming pool!Celestial Villa is …
$337,059
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the best of Pattaya living in this stunning 3 bedroom villa, ready to move in, lo…
$171,834
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 559 m²
Number of floors 2
Scandinavian oasis in the heart of Thailand: elegance, comfort and investment appeal!Install…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 2
Elite boutique village Lavender Villa in Pattaya!15 exclusive villas with private pools in t…
$615,127
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas in the heart of northern Pattaya!Madcha Le Villa is an exclusive project that …
$521,353
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
A great investment option! Stylish villas in Pattaya from the developer FED PROPERTY!Install…
$184,030
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in European style only 10 minutes from the sea!Flexible terms of purchase! Ins…
$422,150
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and current prices need to be specified …
$480,234
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
A great investment option! Stylish villas in Pattaya from the developer FED PROPERTY! Instal…
$184,030
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! …
$267,141
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 559 m²
Number of floors 2
Scandinavian oasis in the heart of Thailand: elegance, comfort and investment appeal!Install…
$924,237
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas with a swimming pool in the heart of Pattaya!THE LAVISH is an exclusive projec…
$519,850
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 431 m²
Floor 2/2
The pool villa have 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3 living rooms, and 2 kitchens. Fully furnished…
$679,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/2
legant Italian-Inspired Pool Villa on 1,591 sqm of Serenity Experience timeless elegance and…
$605,148
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in European style only 10 minutes from the sea!Flexible terms of purchase! Ins…
$298,219
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
Enjoy luxurious living in Pattaya, Thailand’s bustling east coast. This stunning new villa i…
$158,785
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! …
$261,205
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in European style only 10 minutes from the sea!Flexible terms of purchase! Ins…
$234,896
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! …
$279,014
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
A great investment option! Stylish villas in Pattaya from the developer FED PROPERTY! Instal…
$192,935
Leave a request

Property types in Nong Pla Lai

villas

Properties features in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go