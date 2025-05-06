Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nong Pla Lai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

penthouses
11
condos
92
studios
17
1 BHK
52
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 11/38
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,92 m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : 2 bedrooms 2 b…
$270,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 12/38
1 Bedroom 1  bathroom in Aeras is a luxury beachfront condominium Type : 1 Bedroom 1  bat…
$158,228
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 11/31
2 bedroom sea view in Baan Plai Haad Pattaya Type : 2 bedrooms 2  bathrooms Size : 72 m2…
$255,882
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 35/54
Duplex 3 bed 4 bathroom  in Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 3 bedroom 4 ba…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 25/31
Type : 2 bedroom 2  bathroom View: Sea view Size : 70 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 2…
$267,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Floor 20/43
Sky Beach Condominium Type 3 bed 3 bath Size 163 sq m  Foreign name Transfer fees 50/5…
$588,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 37/43
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view at Riviera Wongamat Size 70 m² Floor 37 th Sea view Foreig…
$367,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 24/31
Duplex 2-BR Condo at Baan Plai Haad Pattaya close to Pattaya North  Type: Duplex 2 bedrooms…
$435,294
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 20/31
1 bedroom apartment 55 m2 in Baan Plai Haad - Pattaya • 1 bedroom • 55 m2 • Floor 20 th…
$164,705
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 14/29
RIVIERA MALIBU AND RESIDENCE 2 BEDROOM FOR SALE  PROPERTY DETAILS:  • 14 floor, 75 sqm (…
$438,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/7
Garden Cliff Condominium for Sale Wongamat Beach Fantastic Beachfront and Beautiful unit…
$426,471
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 15/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - Floor 15 th…
$467,647
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 10/54
Stunning sea view  for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua area. Th…
$308,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 26/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 44/54
Gorgeous View!! 5 bedroom at Northpoint Condominium close to Pattaya North Northpoint Tow…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 43/43
About this condo This property is a 167 m² condo with 3 bed and 3 bathrooms that is availab…
$823,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 53/54
Duplex 3 bed 4 bathroom  in Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 3 bedroom 4 ba…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 11/38
Studio,42m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : Studio Size : 42 m2 Quota: For…
$114,706
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 35/38
Fully furnished Duplex 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom for sale  with a floorsize of 65 squaremeters,…
$197,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 47/51
me   Zovut   ask me     viprocca, availability,   prices, promotions and current calculation…
$655,864
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 20/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$823,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/12
2 bedroom 105 m2 Siam Penthouse 3 in North Pattaya, Pattaya • 2 bedroom  2 bathroom with …
$264,706
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 30/54
Zire Wongamat Condo Pattaya 2 bedroom for sale  • 2 bed 2 bath • Building  A  • Size 98…
$500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 33/54
3 Bedroom Sea view at Northpoint Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya  NORTHPOINT  Wongamat T…
$779,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/8
1 bedroom 1 bathroom  at Wongamat Privacy in North Pattaya, Pattaya • Type 1 bedroom 1 ba…
$67,647
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 7/8
Wongamat Residence Condominium close to Pattaya North Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung,…
$317,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 28/38
Wongamat Tower Condo, 1 bedroom for sale Fully furnished and modern style apartments for …
$146,764
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 28/37
1 bedroom1  bathroom  in Zire Wongamat Pattaya Type : 1bedroom1  bathroom  View: Sea vie…
$150,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 26/54
Zire Wongamat condo. -Tower B -2 bedroom 1 bathroom.  -62 square meters. - High floor.…
$250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 19/51
I will be the same, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, promotions and current cal…
$118,816
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Properties features in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go