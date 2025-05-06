Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nong Pla Lai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

penthouses
11
condos
92
studios
17
1 BHK
52
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
158 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 46/51
I will be alerted, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, promotions and current calc…
$208,306
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 13/54
Price just improved! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well …
$161,765
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 11/38
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,92 m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : 2 bedrooms 2 b…
$270,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 18/51
I will be alerted, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, promotions and current calc…
$118,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/36
Park Beach Condominium  Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area.  For sale…
$97,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 12/38
1 Bedroom 1  bathroom in Aeras is a luxury beachfront condominium Type : 1 Bedroom 1  bat…
$158,228
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/8
2bedroom in Laguna Heights in North Pattaya, Pattaya 2bedroom 2baroom Size 70 sq.m. …
$158,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 28/56
A unique offer for investors: luxury apartments in the prestigious Wongamat area, providing …
$940,833
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
City Garden Tropicana is a new suite apartment complex in an upscale neighborhood in North P…
$220,731
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 34/54
Zire Wongamat 1bedroom for sale, The sea view is very beautiful. • Type: 1 Bedroom • Siz…
$320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 7/8
An ideal choice for investment and long-term residence! Income from 7%!Installment plan!Clos…
$247,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 12/36
Type : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Size : 175 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 12 th Transfer…
$392,512
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 11/31
2 bedroom sea view in Baan Plai Haad Pattaya Type : 2 bedrooms 2  bathrooms Size : 72 m2…
$255,882
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 13/54
Big 1 bedroom 81 m2 in Northpoint in North Pattaya, Pattaya • Type1 bedroom • Size 81 sq…
$294,118
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A great investment option! Yield from 8%!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!Ins…
$109,776
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 31/54
1 Bedroom Sea view at Northpoint Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya  NORTHPOINT  Wongamat Type…
$291,176
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 36/43
Fully furnished studio on a high floor in Riviera Wongamat, Building A. Selling under foreig…
$114,706
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 35/54
Duplex 3 bed 4 bathroom  in Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 3 bedroom 4 ba…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
$163,774
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 32/54
Price improved! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom at Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type 2…
$464,706
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 25/31
Type : 2 bedroom 2  bathroom View: Sea view Size : 70 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 2…
$267,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
An excellent option for investment! Income from 6%!Perfectly suited for both permanent resid…
$268,948
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 32/46
The Palm - Wongamart Beach  Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, 20150 The P…
$750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 20/43
BEACH FRONT LUXURY SKY BEACH CONDO SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW FOR SALE AND RENT PATTAYA …
$220,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 18/36
Investing in luxury apartments! Income from 8%!Perfect for both permanent residence and rent…
$1,33M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious location on Cape Wong…
$370,524
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 28/54
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 49 m² at Zire Wongamat • 49 sqm • City view • 28 fl • Fully Furnish…
$167,647
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 11/33
AD Hyatt Condominium in Wong Amat is located on Naklua Road, Soi 16, Naklua / Banglamung. Ch…
$80,977
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
$231,158
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Floor 20/43
Sky Beach Condominium Type 3 bed 3 bath Size 163 sq m  Foreign name Transfer fees 50/5…
$588,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English

Properties features in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go