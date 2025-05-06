Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nong Pla Lai
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A great investment option! Yield from 8%!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!Ins…
$109,776
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/8
I will be sova Leon, ask me for the first time, the availability and price should be clarifi…
$106,673
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 27 m²
Floor 6/8
I will see me, ask me for the first time, the availability and price should be clarified on …
$80,972
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 26/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
An excellent option for investment! Income from 6%!Perfectly suited for both permanent resid…
$141,571
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
An excellent option for investment! Income from 6%!Perfectly suited for both permanent resid…
$210,599
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/8
I will be sova Leon, ask me for the first time, the availability and price should be clarifi…
$90,215
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/8
Exclusive offer! SO Origin Pattaya apartment in the center of Pattaya with a guaranteed inco…
$51,491
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
I will be sova Leon, ask me for the first time, the availability and price should be clarifi…
$102,731
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/7
I will be alerted, ask me for a splash, the availability and price should be clarified on th…
$102,732
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 19/51
I will be the same, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, promotions and current cal…
$118,816
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/8
A unique opportunity to invest in a prestigious project with high profitability and excellen…
$49,925
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Number of floors 24
presale: starting prices 🚨 I am a murmur, causing aims
$72,951
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 29 m²
Floor 44/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$175,608
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 40 m²
Floor 40/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$217,389
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 39 m²
Floor 44/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$234,143
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 28 m²
Floor 25/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Properties features in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go