Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nong Pla Lai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

penthouses
11
condos
92
studios
17
1 BHK
52
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 30/54
Zire Wongamat Condo Pattaya 2 bedroom for sale  • 2 bed 2 bath • Building  A  • Size 98…
$500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 13/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$514,703
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 12/54
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms ,Zire for Rent - Wongamat Beachfront This stunning 2-bedroom, 2-b…
$589,102
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go