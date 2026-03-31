Villa Lotus Hills

Fully Furnished

About the Complex:

Located on an area of 4800 sq.m, this project offers 3 layout options. The villas blend Balinese architecture with modern interiors. Emphasis is placed on expanding living space, ergonomics, and safety. Unique features include a Smart Home system, electric vehicle charging stations, a pool, and a garden. Mountain views and the possibility of project modifications. The distance to Bang Tao beach is 7 km.

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, tickets to Phuket as a gift! Just write to us using the form below.

Included in the Price:

Final finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.

Leave an application to clarify the full list of included furniture and appliances.

Location:

Located in the prestigious and rapidly developing area of Bang Tao in Phuket, just 7 km from the magnificent Bang Tao beach. A mini-market is 3 minutes away by car, and international schools are 10-20 minutes away. You will have access to Blue Tree, Robinsone, and Porto de Phuket within 10-25 minutes. Bang Tao is famous for its golf courses, lakes, and national parks—an ideal place for living and recreation.

TOP Features:

Excellent location near convenient infrastructure: Mini-market 3 minutes away, Blue Tree 10 minutes away, Robinson shopping center 10 minutes away, HeadStart and British School 10-20 minutes away.

Freedom of choice and individuality: The ability to make changes to the project according to your preferences, three different layout options.

Modernity and comfort: The Smart Home system and electric vehicle charging stations offer convenience for a modern lifestyle.

Stunning views and tranquility: Picturesque mountain views and a private garden in each villa.

Investment attractiveness: The possibility of using villas not only for personal living but also for rental purposes with an expected return of 75/25%.

Investment Attractiveness:

Interest-free installment plan: Initial payment of 30%, the remaining 70% until the project is completed.

Expected rental yield: from 7% per annum in USD.

Key Factors:

Convenient infrastructure and transport links

Stunning mountain and pool views

Smart Home system and electric vehicle charging stations

Ability to make changes to the project

There are promotional units with discounts and bonuses in the complex, write using the form below to clarify the details.

We will select a project for you within your budget and goals with a rental yield from 7% to 12% per annum in USD, just write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below.

Suitable for:

Ideal for families with children due to its proximity to schools and recreational areas. An excellent choice for comfortable living with mountain views and well-thought-out infrastructure. High yield due to the development of the area makes it profitable for short-term and long-term investments.

Infrastructure:

Smart Home system, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, garden, convenient transport links, mini-market 3 minutes away by car, Blue Tree entertainment center 10 minutes away by car, HeadStart and British schools 10-20 minutes away by car, Robinsone and Porto de Phuket shopping centers, Boat Avenue.

Our agency specializes in Phuket real estate in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience:

No commission, directly at developer prices, we select a project within your budget and goals

Our clients have access to exclusive units and special conditions, discounts with bonuses not available directly from the developer

We develop personalized investment strategies with maximum profitability within your budget and goals

We provide free transaction support both remotely or during your visit to Thailand

All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project

Presentation and current price list of the complex with selected best liquid units for your goals

Tickets to Phuket as a gift

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (we meet you at the airport in a comfortable car, take you to locations until your task is fully solved)

Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, money transfer assistance, document processing, visa, furnishing, and rental management)

Write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below to receive: