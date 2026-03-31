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  4. Villa Lotus Hills

Villa Lotus Hills

Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$702,316
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 22224
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1008110000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Fully Furnished

About the Complex:

Located on an area of 4800 sq.m, this project offers 3 layout options. The villas blend Balinese architecture with modern interiors. Emphasis is placed on expanding living space, ergonomics, and safety. Unique features include a Smart Home system, electric vehicle charging stations, a pool, and a garden. Mountain views and the possibility of project modifications. The distance to Bang Tao beach is 7 km.

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, tickets to Phuket as a gift! Just write to us using the form below.

Included in the Price:

Final finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Leave an application to clarify the full list of included furniture and appliances.

Location:

Located in the prestigious and rapidly developing area of Bang Tao in Phuket, just 7 km from the magnificent Bang Tao beach. A mini-market is 3 minutes away by car, and international schools are 10-20 minutes away. You will have access to Blue Tree, Robinsone, and Porto de Phuket within 10-25 minutes. Bang Tao is famous for its golf courses, lakes, and national parks—an ideal place for living and recreation.

TOP Features:

    1. Excellent location near convenient infrastructure: Mini-market 3 minutes away, Blue Tree 10 minutes away, Robinson shopping center 10 minutes away, HeadStart and British School 10-20 minutes away.
    2. Freedom of choice and individuality: The ability to make changes to the project according to your preferences, three different layout options.
    3. Modernity and comfort: The Smart Home system and electric vehicle charging stations offer convenience for a modern lifestyle.
    4. Stunning views and tranquility: Picturesque mountain views and a private garden in each villa.
    5. Investment attractiveness: The possibility of using villas not only for personal living but also for rental purposes with an expected return of 75/25%.

Investment Attractiveness:

Interest-free installment plan: Initial payment of 30%, the remaining 70% until the project is completed.

Expected rental yield: from 7% per annum in USD.

Key Factors:

  • Convenient infrastructure and transport links
  • Stunning mountain and pool views
  • Smart Home system and electric vehicle charging stations
  • Ability to make changes to the project

There are promotional units with discounts and bonuses in the complex, write using the form below to clarify the details.

We will select a project for you within your budget and goals with a rental yield from 7% to 12% per annum in USD, just write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below.

Suitable for:

Ideal for families with children due to its proximity to schools and recreational areas. An excellent choice for comfortable living with mountain views and well-thought-out infrastructure. High yield due to the development of the area makes it profitable for short-term and long-term investments.

Infrastructure:

Smart Home system, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, garden, convenient transport links, mini-market 3 minutes away by car, Blue Tree entertainment center 10 minutes away by car, HeadStart and British schools 10-20 minutes away by car, Robinsone and Porto de Phuket shopping centers, Boat Avenue.

Our agency specializes in Phuket real estate in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience:

  • No commission, directly at developer prices, we select a project within your budget and goals
  • Our clients have access to exclusive units and special conditions, discounts with bonuses not available directly from the developer
  • We develop personalized investment strategies with maximum profitability within your budget and goals
  • We provide free transaction support both remotely or during your visit to Thailand
Write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below to receive:
  • All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project
  • Presentation and current price list of the complex with selected best liquid units for your goals
  • Tickets to Phuket as a gift
  • Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (we meet you at the airport in a comfortable car, take you to locations until your task is fully solved)
  • Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, money transfer assistance, document processing, visa, furnishing, and rental management)

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 356.0 – 364.0
Price per m², USD 2,011 – 2,597
Apartment price, USD 781,077 – 981,324

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

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Villa Lotus Hills
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$702,316
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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