Villa Lotus Hills

Fully Furnished
About the Complex:
Located on an area of 4800 sq.m, this project offers 3 layout options. The villas blend Balinese architecture with modern interiors. Emphasis is placed on expanding living space, ergonomics, and safety. Unique features include a Smart Home system, electric vehicle charging stations, a pool, and a garden. Mountain views and the possibility of project modifications. The distance to Bang Tao beach is 7 km.
Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, tickets to Phuket as a gift! Just write to us using the form below.
Included in the Price:
Final finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Leave an application to clarify the full list of included furniture and appliances.
Location:
Located in the prestigious and rapidly developing area of Bang Tao in Phuket, just 7 km from the magnificent Bang Tao beach. A mini-market is 3 minutes away by car, and international schools are 10-20 minutes away. You will have access to Blue Tree, Robinsone, and Porto de Phuket within 10-25 minutes. Bang Tao is famous for its golf courses, lakes, and national parks—an ideal place for living and recreation.
TOP Features:
Investment Attractiveness:
Interest-free installment plan: Initial payment of 30%, the remaining 70% until the project is completed.
Expected rental yield: from 7% per annum in USD.
Key Factors:
There are promotional units with discounts and bonuses in the complex, write using the form below to clarify the details.
We will select a project for you within your budget and goals with a rental yield from 7% to 12% per annum in USD, just write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below.
Suitable for:
Ideal for families with children due to its proximity to schools and recreational areas. An excellent choice for comfortable living with mountain views and well-thought-out infrastructure. High yield due to the development of the area makes it profitable for short-term and long-term investments.
Infrastructure:
Smart Home system, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, garden, convenient transport links, mini-market 3 minutes away by car, Blue Tree entertainment center 10 minutes away by car, HeadStart and British schools 10-20 minutes away by car, Robinsone and Porto de Phuket shopping centers, Boat Avenue.
Our agency specializes in Phuket real estate in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience: