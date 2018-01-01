Two-storey villas with private pools and smart home system, close to Layan and Bang Tao beaches, Phuket, Thailand

The villas are located in a project with a "city within a city" concept next to other properties for holidays, living, investment.

Urban villas in minimalist style with smart home technology, private pools and access to the common infrastructure of the nearby condominiums. This modern villa complex has an atmosphere of privacy and comfort, yet with restaurants, kids club and co-working space in the backyard.

The project philosophy involves the use of sustainable materials, optimising space and conserving natural resources.

Interest-free instalments until the end of construction. Option to participate in the rental programme is available.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Layan Beach area is an extension of Bang Tao Beach in north-west Phuket and is close to two other beaches, Bang Tao and Banana Beach. It is surrounded by rainforests and protected areas. All the familiar sites of the Bang Tao and Laguna area are available within a 10 minute drive from the complex.