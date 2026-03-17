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Condos for monthly rent in in Na Kluea, Thailand

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28 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Zire Wongamat Studio for Rent – This fully furnished studio condo is located on the 21st flo…
$647
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Riviera Wongamat 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for Rent. Offering 45 Sqm of living area, located on t…
$863
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Palm Wongamat Beach Studio Sea View Condo for Rent This beautifully presented studio con…
$493
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Bedroom for Rent at CC Condominium 1 in Siam Country Club, East Pattaya This corner unit i…
$570
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Premium Studio Condo for Rent at Diana Estate Condominium – Pool View, Soi Buakhao, Pattaya …
$771
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Modern 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent in Serenity Condominium, North Pattaya, Wongamat Beach Sere…
$617
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1-Bedroom Condo for Rent – Sixty Six Condominium, North Pattaya This spacious 1-bedroom, 1-b…
$617
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Northpoint Condominium WongamatLuxury beachfront condominium located in the prestigious Wong…
$2,158
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Plai Haad Pattaya for Rent in Wongamat, North Pattaya Baan Plai Haad Pattaya is a luxur…
$771
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Riviera Wongamat Beach – 2 Bedroom for Rent This luxurious high-floor condominium is loc…
$2,004
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Condo 2 Bedroom for Rent at Baan Plai Haad Wongamat Pattaya This beachfront condo at Baan Pl…
$1,295
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Riviera Wongamat – Luxury Condo for Rent Discover refined coastal living at The Riviera …
$462
per month
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Condo 4 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Garden Cliff Condominium 2 Spacious Beachside in Wongamat for Rent This newly renovated and …
$1,850
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Once Pattaya 1 Bedroom Condo for Rent - Experience luxurious city living in this stylish 1-b…
$863
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Arom Wongamat Condominium for Rent in Pattaya This well-presented condominium is located in …
$1,387
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Palm Wongamat Beach Pattaya 2 Bedrooms for Rent – This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at Th…
$2,096
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Condominium 2 - Bed for Rent at Arom Wongamat This exclusive luxury condominium at Ar…
$2,774
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Studio Condo for Rent – The Riviera Wongamat This stylish studio unit offers a perfec…
$555
per month
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Zire Wongamat Condo Studio for Rent - This luxurious studio condo is available for rent in t…
$617
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Riviera Wongamat Beach – Studio Condominium for Rent, Pattaya The Riviera Wongamat Beach…
$493
per month
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Zire Wongamat Studio Condo for rent – This luxurious studio condo is available for rent in t…
$1,387
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Once Pattaya 1 Bedroom for Rent - This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in North Pattaya offers 3…
$832
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo for Rent at The Palm Wongamat. Offering 46 Sqm of living area and…
$1,079
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury Condo for Rent at Once PattayaSea View – North Pattaya Location This modern luxury co…
$709
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condominium for Rent at Zire Wongamat This studio condominium for rent at Zire Wongam…
$925
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Condo for Rent at The Riviera Wongamat Pet Friendly This well presented condominium is locat…
$678
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
THE PALM WONGAMAT BEACH PATTAYA – STUDIO CONDOMINIUM FOR RENT Experience true beachfront liv…
$617
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Club Royal Condominium 2 Bedroom for Rent Naklua Wongamat This well-maintained unit is loca…
$771
per month
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