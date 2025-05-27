Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Rawai
10
Karon
9
21 property total found
Commercial property 1 334 m² in Chalong, Thailand
Commercial property 1 334 m²
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 334 m²
This fully completed 7-story residence in the heart of Soi Ta-ied offers a unique opportunit…
Leave a request
Commercial property 202 m² in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property 202 m²
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
This is a building located in commercial district of Kata. On three floors there are: 3 apa…
Leave a request
Commercial property 450 m² in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property 450 m²
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 450 m²
Great investment opportunity to introduce to your clients. This restaurant is in operation f…
Leave a request
Commercial property in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Lovely hotel for sale close to Karon Beach! Chanote Hotel license 21 rooms (fully furnished…
Leave a request
Commercial property in Karon, Thailand
Commercial property
Karon, Thailand
New Hotel for sale! It is located in a great location on 15 Rai Square (8.784 sq.m.). With 3…
Leave a request
Commercial property 230 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 230 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Price starts from 14,49 million Baht! The charming architecture of the new elite complex com…
Leave a request
Commercial property 71 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 71 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 71 m²
Very well 3 storey building, situated in a great location in Sunrise Chalong bay road,(200 m…
Leave a request
Commercial property 658 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 658 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 658 m²
A Luxury Apart- Hotel with 12-13 Luxury Rooms & Big car park, Garden, Pool, etc. For Sale th…
Leave a request
Commercial property 270 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 270 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
This beautifully designed three-story corner shop house offers an incredible opportunity for…
Leave a request
Commercial property 3 200 m² in Ratsada, Thailand
Commercial property 3 200 m²
Ratsada, Thailand
Area 3 200 m²
Commercial building for sale in the center of Phuket island! 3 floors area: 3,200 sq.m. Th…
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 140 rooms, near Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 140 rooms, near Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 140
Number of floors 4
4-star hotel for sale, 140 rooms, near Kata Beach, Phuket, 1 Km. It is a 4-story hotel. …
$23,55M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 224
Area 976 m²
Number of floors 3
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.   On land size 1…
$49,93M
Leave a request
Revenue house in Karon, Thailand
Revenue house
Karon, Thailand
Number of floors 7
Location of the residential complex on one of the best beaches in Southeast Asia, on Karon B…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 115 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 115 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 115 m²
Open space for group classes, the possibility of organizing locker rooms and reception areas…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 152 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 152 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 152 m²
Spacious room for training, the possibility of installing a ring, equipment and locker rooms…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 88
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. Located on a land area of a…
$52,99M
Leave a request
Restaurant 460 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Restaurant 460 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 460 m²
Spacious room with the possibility of organizing a kitchen, dining room and utility rooms.Su…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 62 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 62 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 62 m²
Compact room with an open layout and the possibility of organizing a showcase.Suitable for: …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 147 m² in Rawai, Thailand
Commercial property 147 m²
Rawai, Thailand
Area 147 m²
The layout allows you to organize separate rooms for procedures, a reception area and rest r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Revenue house in Rawai, Thailand
Revenue house
Rawai, Thailand
Number of floors 4
Apartments on the first run by Best Western A new phase of the already built apart hotel …
Price on request
Leave a request
Revenue house in Karon, Thailand
Revenue house
Karon, Thailand
Number of floors 8
Apartments with a guaranteed income of 7% per annum Unique project on Karon Beach! The co…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Mueang Phuket

hotels
apartment buildings
Realting.com
Go