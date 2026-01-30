Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Phuket
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Karon
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
4-star hotel for sale, 140 rooms, near Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 140 rooms, near Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 140
Number of floors 4
4-star hotel for sale, 140 rooms, near Kata Beach, Phuket, 1 Km. It is a 4-story hotel. …
$23,55M
Leave a request
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 88
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale, 88 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. Located on a land area of a…
$52,99M
Leave a request
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. in Karon, Thailand
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 224
Area 976 m²
Number of floors 3
4-star hotel for sale, 224 rooms, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand.   On land size 1…
$49,93M
Leave a request
Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex. in Rawai, Thailand
Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Rawai, Thailand
Area 35 m²
The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand,…
$147,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Mueang Phuket

сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go