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Townhouses in Laem Chabang, Thailand

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Laem Chabang, Thailand
Townhouse
Laem Chabang, Thailand
This is not just a townhouse — it’s a ready-made investment you can move into today. No hid…
$67,344
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Agency
Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Laem Chabang, Thailand
Townhouse
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Cozy townhouse - fully furnished by IKEA, free registration, first year free maintenance of …
$73,494
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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