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Terraced Villas in Krabi Province, Thailand

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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krabi Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krabi Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
A new high-tech villa for sale, combining modern architecture and maximum comfort. The main …
$281,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Krabi Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krabi Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern one-storey villa for sale in a quiet and picturesque area of Krabi. This is an ideal …
$275,500
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Krabi Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krabi Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium villa for sale in a chamber project with 8 houses. A unique location surrounded by t…
$355,673
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Krabi Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krabi Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
A new one-storey 3-bedroom villa with a private pool and a spacious green plot is located at…
$182,630
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Properties features in Krabi Province, Thailand

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with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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