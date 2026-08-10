Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Krabi Province
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Krabi Province, Thailand

;
Krabi
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mueang Krabi, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Mueang Krabi, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Step into a new standard of tropical luxury at Botanica Luxury Krabi, a boutique collection …
$502,814
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Krabi, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Krabi, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 412 m²
Elixir Villas at Klongtom Heritage, Krabi, present a rare opportunity to invest in Thailand’…
$938,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Krabi, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Krabi, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 412 m²
Elixir Villas at Klongtom Heritage, Krabi, present a rare opportunity to invest in Thailand’…
$938,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Mueang Krabi, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Mueang Krabi, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Step into a new standard of tropical luxury at Botanica Luxury Krabi, a boutique collection …
$502,814
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Krabi, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Krabi, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 412 m²
Elixir Villas at Klongtom Heritage, Krabi, present a rare opportunity to invest in Thailand’…
$938,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Mueang Krabi, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Mueang Krabi, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Step into a new standard of tropical luxury at Botanica Luxury Krabi, a boutique collection …
$502,814
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Property types in Krabi Province

3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Krabi Province, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go