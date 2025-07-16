Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Samui
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Ko Samui, Thailand

Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand We offer a villa wit…
$408,991
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand We offer vi…
$358,017
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand We offer villas with swimming pools …
$296,132
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 514 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui…
$815,206
