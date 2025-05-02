Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Perfect Family Home Awaits You! Welcome to this luxurious residence where every detail is…
$410,714
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go