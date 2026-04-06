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Сommercial property in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

1 property total found
Commercial property 83 m² in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Commercial property 83 m²
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Area 83 m²
KOH22884 Commercial space listing This commercial plaza is a rare opportunity to secu…
$344,262
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Agency
Phuket Buy House
Languages
English, Русский
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